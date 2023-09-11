Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on WestJet flight

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

 X/Twitter

This is your captain speaking...

Oh wait, it's Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on the microphone.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

guest1226
guest1226

Our future PM should NOT have any free speech rights. Truth is now considered hate speech. Our lobbies are getting scared about us becoming more and more aware of their nefarious control of the country, and so free speech will come under stricter attack than it already is. Helena Guenther

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Love him or hate him, anything to break up the monotony of waiting for departure is always welcome. Personally, since I consider myself a gentleman, I'd even let Trudeau get a 15 second head start before I booed him.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Wish i was on that plane go pp!!.

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] I know who I am supporting, this is the first time I have felt hope since the truckers convoy.

