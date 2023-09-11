featured WATCH: Poilievre asks WestJet passengers 'Who's ready for some common sense' Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Sep 11, 2023 1 hr ago 4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. X/Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This is your captain speaking...Oh wait, it's Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on the microphone.That's exactly what happened on a weekend WestJet flight to Poilievre's hometown of Calgary.There's a little turbulence on the horizon. But a new crew is on the way for the country we know and love. Let's bring it home. pic.twitter.com/bW70bkW9d5— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 11, 2023"Who's ready for a home you can afford," Poilievre announced as the planeload of people cheered."Who's ready for some common sense?"Poilievre made the same announcement in French, then thanked the WestJet pilots and crew. "There's a little turbulence on the horizon. But a new crew is on the way for the country we know and love. Let's bring it home," Poilievre said on Twitter ("X") sharing the video.Users were quick to react to the post."Libs are triggered. They are so damn weak," one tweeted."If you think the NDP-Liberal coalition has made things worse, the only real alternative is the conservatives."Others slammed WestJet for letting Poilievre on the microphone."Absolutely disgusting @WestJet this of what you represent," tweeted one user."Could you imagine being on a plane then being forced to listen to a Poilievre campaign speech?" Our lobbies are getting scared about us becoming more and more aware of their nefarious control of the country, and so free speech will come under stricter attack than it already is. Helena Guenther Report Add Reply Strong&Free Sep 11, 2023 10:53am Love him or hate him, anything to break up the monotony of waiting for departure is always welcome. Personally, since I consider myself a gentleman, I'd even let Trudeau get a 15 second head start before I booed him. Report Add Reply Machuugoo Sep 11, 2023 10:38am Wish i was on that plane go pp!!. Report Add Reply LOL (Little Old Lady) Sep 11, 2023 10:55am [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] I know who I am supporting, this is the first time I have felt hope since the truckers convoy. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
