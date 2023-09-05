Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre said Canada should restore the common sense consensus that united Conservatives, Liberals, and New Democrats for a quarter century before Justin Trudeau shattered it.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said the Conservatives will get Canada back to a balanced budget and lower inflation and interest rates by cutting inefficiencies. 

“That will allow those hundreds of thousands, if not millions, who will be renewing their mortgages to do so at a moderate rate in order to avoid the mass bankruptcies that I warned against,” said Poilievre in a video. 

northrungrader
northrungrader

Never going to happen, the Liberal/NDP not a coalition government still has some of our money left to spend. Then they will print some more.

