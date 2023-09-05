Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said the Conservatives will get Canada back to a balanced budget and lower inflation and interest rates by cutting inefficiencies.
“That will allow those hundreds of thousands, if not millions, who will be renewing their mortgages to do so at a moderate rate in order to avoid the mass bankruptcies that I warned against,” said Poilievre in a video.
“This kind of common sense fiscal management is not foreign to Canadians.”
Let’s restore the common sense Canadian consensus that united Conservatives, Liberals & New Democrats for a quarter century before Justin shattered it. pic.twitter.com/H89rCd6JP6
In fact, Poilievre said this consensus was common across Canada for a quarter century — from the mid 1990s until 2015. The consensus was governments should balance the budget unless there was a recession or some major temporary crisis.
He said it was shattered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, “whose radical leftist agenda took us into the permanent deficits, the permanent borrowing, the money printing that we have today.”
The quarter century consensus gave people a massive increase in their quality of life, more affordable housing and more powerful paycheques.
The cost of government went from 52% in 1993 to 37% of GDP. This meant Canadians had more money to make their own decisions, raise their families, start their businesses and build their futures.
Poilievre acknowledged all of this was enabled because governments “accepted a common sense approach to balancing their budgets, to reducing debt as a share of the economy year after year.” He pledged to reestablish this consensus and make balanced budgets the norm and deficits the exception.
“That will allow for our debt to decline, for our interest rates to be low, for our purchasing power to be maintained, or perhaps, in some cases, even grow,” he said.
Poilievre said in April it is “time to put the government on a diet.”
“What we have today is the working Canadian is like a skinny man carrying a very fat man called the government up an increasingly steep hill and that man on his back is getting fatter and fatter each day,” he said.
“Eventually, the man doing all the work is going to get crushed.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Never going to happen, the Liberal/NDP not a coalition government still has some of our money left to spend. Then they will print some more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.