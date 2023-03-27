Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre said there is hope for a free Iran. 

 Courtesy Pierre Poilievre/Twitter

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Iran’s suppression resembling winter will conclude and freedom like spring will begin if he becomes prime minister. 

“It has been a very long winter,” said Poilievre in a Sunday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Our Crime Minister's brother Alexander a number of years ago was making Propaganda Videos for the Mullahs of Iran.

When the people of Iran protested during the Obama years, the President completely ignored them. Of course he was busy replacing the duly elected regime in Ukraine with the help of the CIA. Which even the head of NATO says is responsible for the mess today. Obama gave the Mullahs Billions . . .

Long past time the Democratic countries called out the despots in Iran . . .

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

I'd rather support a Free Alberta.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.