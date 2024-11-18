WATCH: Poilievre calls for 'Other Randy' Boissonnault to resign, Boissonnault insists he 'never met that person'

Tory opposition leader Pierre Poilievre called for the resignation of Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault after the Liberal MP has been allegedly riddled with lies, corruption — and now allegedly cocaine."(Boissonnault) first denied he and his company were profiting off government business, and then text messages showed the contrary, referring to 'a Randy' — well he claimed it was another Randy. "We now know there is no other Randy.""We now know he falsely claimed to be indigenous so his company can steal resources meant for real indigenous people."Now, his company address matches the address that was the location of two cocaine busts. Anyone of these things would be a resigning offence. Why won't he resign now?""I don't know the person referred to in today's article. I've never met the person. Those are the facts!" replied Boissonnault. "The person he doesn't know...is himself!" replied Poilievre. "Does this minister even know who he is?"