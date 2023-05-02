Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said every person is a lion and needs to rise up to take ownership like the Khalsa did for Sikhs.
“That is a message our government needs now more than ever,” said Poilievre in a Monday video.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said every person is a lion and needs to rise up to take ownership like the Khalsa did for Sikhs.
“That is a message our government needs now more than ever,” said Poilievre in a Monday video.
“We do not need a small group to rule over us.”
Every man is a lion pic.twitter.com/wlbKNDwbut— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 1, 2023
The video starts off with Poilievre saying Canada is broken. He acknowledged one-fifth of people are skipping meals because food is so expensive.
The Conservative leader went on to say 1.5 million people are using food banks. Crime is ravaging the streets, and nine-tenths of young people have given up on home ownership.
He said it is “natural to feel hopeless in terrible times such as these.” But the Khalsa gives people hope.
Sikh prophet Guru Gobind Singh instituted the Khalsa to protect religious liberty against oppression. The Khalsa lived itself throughout Singh’s life and the principles he put forward.
He abolished the caste system. Every Sikh was made equal.
Every Sikh was given the last name Singh, which means lion.
While average people are called ordinary, Poilievre said they are extraordinary. He described the waitress who is on her feet all day and comes home to help her son with math homework and the Punjabi farmer who brings food from field to fork as extraordinary.
He said these lions “must have the freedom to lead in their own land.” This message should inspire people.
Despite Singh bringing the Khalsa in 1699, Poilievre said its legacy lives on to this day.
“It is the common sense of the common people united for our common home,” he said.
Poilievre said on April 23 people should be able to keep more of their harvest.
“Now, in Canada, you can’t bring it home because Justin Trudeau takes his share of the harvest, even though you planted the seeds,” he said.
Bring home the Harvest. pic.twitter.com/WziU4v29nh— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 23, 2023
He said he was making the comments because the Conservative team was celebrating Vaisakhi, which is the Sikh holiday honouring the birth of the Khalsa.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Interesting statistic, since becoming leader of the cons, PP hasn't went 5 days without pandering to some minority voting block. I'm surprised he hasn't come out in drag yet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.