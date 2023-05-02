Pierre Poilievre

Every man is a lion. 

 Courtesy Pierre Poilievre/Twitter

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said every person is a lion and needs to rise up to take ownership like the Khalsa did for Sikhs. 

“That is a message our government needs now more than ever,” said Poilievre in a Monday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

dieraci13
dieraci13

Interesting statistic, since becoming leader of the cons, PP hasn't went 5 days without pandering to some minority voting block. I'm surprised he hasn't come out in drag yet.

