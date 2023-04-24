Pierre Poilievre

Bring home the harvest.

 Courtesy Pierre Poilievre/Twitter

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said people should be able to keep more of their harvest.

“Now, in Canada, you can’t bring it home because Justin Trudeau takes his share of the harvest, even though you planted the seeds,” said Poilievre in a Sunday video.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

dieraci13
dieraci13

he panders to every possible group, except straight whites

