The video starts off with Poilievre saying the Conservative team is celebrating Vaisakhi, which is the Sikh holiday honouring the birth of the Khalsa. He turns to Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan (Calgary Forest Lawn, AB) and asks him what else are they celebrating.
“The Harvest Festival,” said Singh Hallan.
The Punjabi people are a rural agricultural people in large part, so they are required to harvest. Poilievre said this is not the case in Canada because Trudeau takes the harvest.
The Conservative leader went on to say Canada has some of the highest taxes around the world. He added people lose 80 cents on the dollar.
If a person is a single mother with three children, 80 cents on the dollar is out the door to clawbacks and taxes.
He said people “lose the harvest to the guy who didn’t do any work.” His government will bring home larger paycheques with lower taxes.
It will bring home lower taxes and prices by scrapping the carbon tax and the deficit. People will be able to have affordable homes.
“In other words, we’re going to make Canada work for the people who’ve done the work, so that they, so that you, can bring home the harvest from the fields that you planted and cultivated,” he said.
“It’s the common sense of the common people united for our common home.”
Poilievre said at the Canada Strong and Free Network National Conference on March 23 Trudeau is separating people to build up power.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
he panders to every possible group, except straight whites
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.