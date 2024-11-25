News

WATCH: Poilievre calls out Singh's weakness for complying with Trudeau

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre
Tory leader Pierre PoilievreParlVu
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh
Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Tory leader Pierre Poilievre
Liberal GST Holiday
Dr. Seuss
two-month trick

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news