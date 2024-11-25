WATCH: Poilievre calls out Singh's weakness for complying with Trudeau

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre on Monday said NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is a wishy washy lackey of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau."The NDP leader is giving Canadians whiplash with his latest flip flop and the flop on the flip," said Poilievre. "First he said he tore up his deal with the Liberal government." "Then he said he taped it back together." "Not he rises to say the (Liberal GST Holiday) trick is a rip off.""Why won't he put his actions where his words are, so Canadians can choose between this two-month trick and axing the tax for good?"Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland rose to defend the NDP leader and their coalition by accusing Poilievre of being the " inconstant flip flopper.""Unless you recite robotically (Poilievre's) Dr. Seuss rhymes, he's not going to agree with your approach," said Freeland.