Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called the prime minister "incompetent" for buying 88 F-35 fighter jets, years after criticizing the Conservatives for attempting to do the same.

"Justin Trudeau said that buying the F-35s would be a 'nightmare' for taxpayers. Now he is buying 88 of them. Phoney. Out of touch. Incompetent," Poilievre said on Twitter.

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Poilievre should find another hill to fight on.

