WATCH: Poilievre declares ‘female spaces should be exclusively for females’

Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre firmly believes “female spaces should be exclusively for females.” Poilievre, speaking during a press conference Wednesday, was asked by Rebel News reporter David Menzies about the “war on women,” and if Poilievre would introduce legislation banning “biological males pretending to be females” from “invading safe spaces” such as women’s sports, shelters and prisons. “Female spaces should be exclusively for females,” replied Poilievre. “Not for biological males.”“A lot of the spaces you described are municipally and provincially controlled,” he said. “So it is unclear what reach federal legislation would have to change them. “But obviously, female sports, female change rooms, female bathrooms, should be for females. Not for biological males,” said Poilievre.