Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said wokiesm has one purpose with plenty of pretexts. 

“It is designed to divide people by race, by gender, by ethnicity, by religion, by vaccine status, and any other way they can divide people into groups,” said Poilievre in a Thursday video. 

rmannia
rmannia

Now ask the Liberal MP what a woman is.

Amy08
Amy08

THIS 💯

CN
CN

It is nice to hear someone understand what woke means. I’m glad he mentioned vaccine status because that’s what a lot of people still don’t understand - they still think it was so important to be separated by vaccine status because of “the science” when they have no idea it wasn’t based on science at all, but woke ideology (which is also cancel culture). I know people who still have no idea what “woke” is and accuse people of being woke when they are unknowingly woke themselves. Just not a lot of thought or self reflection going on with a lot of people these days.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Best definition of "woke" I've heard yet.

