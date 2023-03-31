Liberal MP Jenica Atwin (Fredericton) in the House of Commons, asks Poilievre if he cares to backtrack on characterizing the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) as a small group of insiders close to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“I would also ask if he would like to define the word woke,” said Atwin.
“I asked one of his colleagues for that definition, and I’d like to see what he has to say.”
Poilievre backtracked on his previous comment, as the CRTC is a large group of insiders. He called it “a big group sprawling bureaucracy with far too many people working for it.”
When he's prime minister, he said there will be less people working for it. He added those people will “have less power and hell of a lot less to do when I restore freedom of speech and freedom of expression online and on the internet.”
Poilievre concluded by saying there should be no more wokeism.
“We need freedom,” he said.
Poilievre said at the Canada Strong and Free Network National Conference on March 23 Trudeau is separating people to build up power.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(4) comments
Now ask the Liberal MP what a woman is.
THIS 💯
It is nice to hear someone understand what woke means. I’m glad he mentioned vaccine status because that’s what a lot of people still don’t understand - they still think it was so important to be separated by vaccine status because of “the science” when they have no idea it wasn’t based on science at all, but woke ideology (which is also cancel culture). I know people who still have no idea what “woke” is and accuse people of being woke when they are unknowingly woke themselves. Just not a lot of thought or self reflection going on with a lot of people these days.
Best definition of "woke" I've heard yet.
