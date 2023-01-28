Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has insulted Canadians by naming social justice activist Amira Elghawaby as Canada’s special representative on combating Islamophobia because of her views.
“These comments are unacceptable and divisive,” said Poilievre in a Friday video.
“And it is incredible that knowing that this person had made these comments, that Justin Trudeau would never the less appoint her to a position supposedly meant to fight racism.”
Trudeau again chooses to divide Canadians by appointing someone who has made anti-Quebec, anti-Jewish, and anti-police remarks.He must appoint someone who can unite all of us in the fight against racism and Islamophobia. pic.twitter.com/ZnL2RNmPsK
Elghawaby said in 2021 the monarchy was “one of the most powerful symbols of racial oppression.” She said Canada Day celebrations reflect European, Judeo-Christian storytelling and should stop.
The special representative advocated for disarming police. She said the Quebec government is a bully which legitimizes human rights violations.
Poilievre said this is not the first time Trudeau has promoted these types of views. He offered the example of Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) consultant Laith Marouf.
Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen said in August the CMAC will no longer be working on an initiative for the Canadian government after it was discovered Marouf had made antisemitic remarks.
Poilievre said Trudeau “continues to divide us some more.” He said Trudeau divides people by race, ethnicity, and other distinctions which should not matter.
The Conservative leader went on to say Canada should fight discrimination “by bringing people together, not tearing them apart.” Instead of divide and conquer like Trudeau, he said Canadians should unite for their country.
The Conservatives are calling for the appointment to be reversed and for another person to fill the job who can bring every one together. He said Canada needs to stop racism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hate.
“But we won’t do it the way Justin Trudeau does by dividing,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
