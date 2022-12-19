Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre

 Courtesy ParlVu

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is unacceptable six Canadian veterans have been advised medical assistance in dying (MAiD) is the best solution for them. 

“The heroes that protect our country and go to Veterans Affairs to get the services to which they are entitled, this government is now racking up an embarrassing and shameful record of having recommended medical assistance in dying,” said Poilievre in a Monday video. 

