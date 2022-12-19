Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is unacceptable six Canadian veterans have been advised medical assistance in dying (MAiD) is the best solution for them.
“The heroes that protect our country and go to Veterans Affairs to get the services to which they are entitled, this government is now racking up an embarrassing and shameful record of having recommended medical assistance in dying,” said Poilievre in a Monday video.
“Can the prime minister having had time now, tell us exactly how many veterans have been recommended that their lives come to an end?”
Instead of offering services or help that will make them well, this Liberal government is offering Canadian veterans assisted suicide.We should not be a country that abandons our heroes. pic.twitter.com/Q5KblUTW44
Poilievre acknowledged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the leader who said veterans are asking for more than he can give. He added Trudeau is “the first prime minister who’s ever presided over a Veterans Affairs Department that recommends that the heroes who served our country should get medical assistance in dying instead of being given a good life, the one that they have earned.”
He said one veteran called the policy triple D. Triple D stands for delay, deny, and dead veterans.
Poilievre requested Trudeau provide him with the exact number.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told Baptist House pastor-teacher David Cooke in September he is opposed to allowing more groups to access MAiD.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
