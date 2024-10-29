WATCH: Poilievre, Fraser insult each other over housing

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal Housing Minister Sean Fraser exchanged barbs over Canada's housing crises Tuesday in Question Period. Poilievre, who previously served as housing minister under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government, announced Monday as prime minister he would cut GST (federal sales tax) on new homes under $1 million. "The very angry housing minister has been up all night trying to dream up some snarky comment in response to the very popular Commonsense Conservatives made yesterday," said Poilievre. After House Speaker Greg Fergus admonished MPs for their rowdy response, Fraser retorted, "With all the time and energy he spends on me, I'm going to have to send him a check for living rent-free in his head!"Fraser then claimed Conservative MPs wrote him letters behind Poilievre's back asking for funding. Poilievre: "It's the only rent he hasn't doubled." He then quoted Fraser's own statement conceding his Housing Accelerator Fund "doesn't actually directly build homes."