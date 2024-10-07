WATCH: Poilievre grills Trudeau Liberals over prevalence of 'genocidal chants' at anti-Israel rallies across Canada

On the one-year anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack, Pierre Poilievre grilled the Trudeau Liberals over the prevalence of "genocidal chants" at anti-Israel rallies across Canada.The Conservative leader asked whether the party condemned the chants, and questioned how they had been allowed to proliferate in the nation's cities. ."A year ago today, a sadistic and genocidal death cult carried out the biggest attack on Jews since the Holocaust, and has 100 more hostages," Poilievre began. "Bring them home."The leader of the opposition went on to lament the fact that in Canada, Jewish citizens have been "doubly-victimized" by "antisemitic mobs" taking over streets and wreaking havoc on Jewish neighbourhoods. He recited a number of the chants in question, such as, "from Palestine to Lebanon, Israel will be gone," and, "there's only one solution, intifada revolution.""Will the government clearly and unequivocally condemn these genocidal chants from hateful mobs on our streets?" he asked.Liberal Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly responded by listing the names of Canadians murdered by Hamas, vowing to remember them and work to ensure the remaining hostages are returned home safely.."I asked a very simple question," Poilievre replied. "Mobs have taken to the streets in front of Jewish homes, hospitals, and businesses to shout antisemitic hate slogans. I quoted a number of them and invited the minister to rise to her feet and specifically condemn them, to stand with Jews against the antisemitism that has been allowed to proliferate on our streets."He once again asked for explicit condemnation, and his called was heeded by Liberal Justice Minister Arif Virani."Our solidarity is with Jews in Israel, and with Jewish people in Canada and right around the world," the minister said. "What we stand up against absolutely is the amount of hatred we've seen in this country and around the world where people will target Jewish-Canadian schools, daycares, and synagogues for acts that they have a problem with on another side of the world. We are better than that in this country, and we need to stand up against that hatred."