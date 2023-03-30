Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre 

 Courtesy CPAC

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he's putting forward a bill to improve the Canadian justice system. 

“And today, we propose an end to the catch and release parole system,” said Poilievre in a Thursday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Slash
Slash

I am all for tough on violent offenders. However, this looks like a distraction. Most of us are not affected (yet) by the rising crime. We are definitely affected with the Agenda 2030 (signed by Stephen Harper) and WEF agenda (PP is a member) that is being forced on us at this time.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

You keep typing nonsense man . . . PP has NEVER been to Davos . . .

But Bernier has been to Davos . . . and he is polling at 3% after 8 years. FAIL ! ! !

Report Add Reply

