Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he's putting forward a bill to improve the Canadian justice system.
“And today, we propose an end to the catch and release parole system,” said Poilievre in a Thursday video.
“We are going to bring jail, not bail.”
Common sense Conservative bill to keep dangerous repeat violent offenders behind bars and take back control of our streets.Bring home safety. pic.twitter.com/Iw5jtqI2Ik— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 30, 2023
The video starts off with Poilievre offering his condolences to Surete du Quebec Sgt. Maureen Breau, who was murdered a few days before. He called this murder “part of a wave of crime and chaos, drugs and disorder, that are the obvious consequences of Justin Trudeau and the NDP.”
The Conservative leader went on to say the catch and release bail system which allows repeat violent offenders to be freed multiple times led to chaos. He said flooding the streets with decriminalized drugs has led to an overdose crisis across Canada.
Poilievre recounted violent crimes which took place in the last week, including that of a 16-year-old boy who was killed Saturday while waiting in a subway station in Toronto.
The suspect had an extensive criminal history, which included assaulting a man with a box cutter. He was on probation in 2022.
A 37-year-old man was stabbed in broad daylight in front of his wife and children in Vancouver. The killer had a history of violent behaviour and was found not criminally responsible in five cases in nine years.
Poilievre said the Liberals and NDP flooded the streets with repeat dangerous offenders.
The Conservatives pledged an end to Canada’s catch and release bail system. This bill will ban, rather than hand out, drugs.
He said they will bring people into treatment. His government will make Big Pharma pay for it after it launches a $45 billion lawsuit for kicking off the opioid crisis.
Poilievre concluded by saying it is time to “bring home common sense, bring home safe streets.”
“And that’s exactly what I’ll do as prime minister," he said.
Poilievre said Monday repeat offenders are mocking police officers because Canada’s bail system releases them quickly.
“This is an obvious result of when Trudeau brought in a system that lets people out automatically, even if they have dozens of prior offences,” he said.
Trudeau's easy bail has let repeat violent offenders out in our communities.In Vancouver, the same 40 criminals have been arrested 6,000 times. Keep repeat violent offenders behind bars so we can bring home safe streets. pic.twitter.com/KjX4cFesb7— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 27, 2023
Poilievre said the Conservatives will bring in bail reform “so that if you have a long rap sheet of violent offences and you’re newly arrested for a serious crime, you stay behind bars until your trial is held and your sentence is complete.”
(2) comments
I am all for tough on violent offenders. However, this looks like a distraction. Most of us are not affected (yet) by the rising crime. We are definitely affected with the Agenda 2030 (signed by Stephen Harper) and WEF agenda (PP is a member) that is being forced on us at this time.
You keep typing nonsense man . . . PP has NEVER been to Davos . . .
But Bernier has been to Davos . . . and he is polling at 3% after 8 years. FAIL ! ! !
