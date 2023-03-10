Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he would scrap Bill C-11 to protect freedom of expression if he becomes prime minister. 

“2b) or not 2b)?” said Poilievre in a Thursday video, obviously joking and juxtaposing Section 2b) of the Canadian Charter Rights and Freedoms with the Shakespeare play, Hamlet."

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

Resolute
Resolute

and how about c18 and the even more tyrannical c27 go to the Fed website and look it up, its a monster, and we should all be very afraid.

MLC
MLC

It is unlikely that he will have to be concerned about a negative msm/legacy media response on his statements as they are already in full PM Trudeau support mode with spinoff support to Mr. Singh (note the increasing positive media sound bites he's receiving).

ljstd007
ljstd007

So much clean up, so little time! Make sure you get rid of the CRTC also, another waste of tax dollars!

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

There is a lot of Trudeau legacy 'legislation' that needs to be walked back. I hope PP is up to the task if elected with a majority.

