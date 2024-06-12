News

WATCH: Poilievre reads secret Winnipeg lab documents, Trudeau’s head of pathogens ‘collaborated’ with Beijing

WATCH: Poilievre reads secret Winnipeg lab documents, Trudeau’s head of pathogens ‘collaborated’ with Beijing
WATCH: Poilievre reads secret Winnipeg lab documents, Trudeau’s head of pathogens ‘collaborated’ with Beijing CPAC
Loading content, please wait...
Keding Chang And Xiangguo Qiu
National Microbiology Laboratory In Winnipeg
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
People’s Liberation Army
Winnipeg lab spy scandal

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news