WATCH: Poilievre reads secret Winnipeg lab documents, Trudeau’s head of pathogens ‘collaborated’ with Beijing

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre read aloud verbatim from secret reports documenting clandestine conduct by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s officials pertaining to the Winnipeg lab spy scandal. Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) in a report earlier this year disclosed the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg was compromised by the China Communist Party. Two Chinese-Canadian scientists, Xiangguo Qiu, head of vaccine research, and her husband Keding Chang, a biologist, were found to have been working for Beijing while operating in Canada under top-security clearance. Speaking at a new conference on Tuesday Poilievre said he had just received confidential Winnipeg lab files “that Trudeau has been covering up for years.”“Documents related to a massive security breach at the Trudeau government’s most sensitive laboratory, where the most dangerous viruses and pathogens are studied and handled.” “We now know (Trudeau) cannot protect our people or our country. “We’ve learned the Trudeau government’s head of pathogens was collaborating with members of Beijing’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), who were responsible for bioweapons and bioterrorism. “We now know the PLA official was able to gain personal access —- walk in the door, look at computers, and have access to all our most important virological secrets.”.Poilievre, holding up a thick stack of papers, cited page 142, which confirms Dr. Qiu was “head of the special pathogens unit” prior to her and her husband’s 2021 dismissal after an RCMP raided the lab. Qiu “represents a serious and credible danger to the Government of Canada as a whole, in particular at facilities considered high-security due to the potential for theft of dangerous materials attractive to terrorists and foreign entities that conduct espionage to infiltrate and damage the economic security of Canada,” Poilievre read from the CSIS report. He then referenced page 239. “Investigators assess Dr. Qui communicated with foreign entities during her trips to China” and “joint research” with the PLA, including China’s “chief biological defence expert engaged in research related to biosafety, biodefence, and bioterrorism.”None of Trudeau’s government officials were fired. The prime minister defied four parliamentary orders to release the documents."And then he collaborated to create a vaccine with Beijing ... after learning this information," said Poilievre. "Not only did he cover it up, not only did he try to get a vaccine from China, after knowing this. He called a snap election to make sure the voting would happen before this came out. What happened during that election? Beijing interfered to help him win it.""This is a man who says he admires 'China's basic communist dictatorship.""