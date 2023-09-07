Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre said the good news is "life was not like this in Canada before Justin Trudeau and it won't be like this after he's gone." 

 Courtesy CPAC/Twitter

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told his caucus before the Conservative Convention they have to stop Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from getting his way. 

“Justin Trudeau of course would like us to erase our past and cancel our future and replace it with the dystopia that now exists in this country after eight years of his government, where the cost of living is rising faster than any time in modern memory,” said Poilievre in a Thursday speech. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

Taz
Taz

I don't care what side of the fence politicians claim they're on, I don't trust them!! They're all un-employable because they are criminals.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Little PP talks big. I really hope he can follow through.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Hey Free... Pete P will do what Quebec and Ontario tell him to do... nothing has nor will change.

Report Add Reply

