Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told his caucus before the Conservative Convention they have to stop Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from getting his way.
“Justin Trudeau of course would like us to erase our past and cancel our future and replace it with the dystopia that now exists in this country after eight years of his government, where the cost of living is rising faster than any time in modern memory,” said Poilievre in a Thursday speech.
"The good news is life was not like this in Canada before Justin Trudeau and it won't be like this after he's gone," says Pierre Poilievre as he addresses the Conservative caucus ahead of the party's three-day national policy convention in Quebec City.#cdnpolipic.twitter.com/tShsunqESx
Poilievre said work does not pay. Interest rates are rising faster than at any time in modern history.
Housing costs have doubled. Crime, chaos, drugs and disorder have become common in the streets.
Trudeau has pledged to quadruple the carbon tax to 61 cents per litre. He does this while he travels around the world and Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault goes to China.
While Guilbeault will not be wagging his finger at China, Poilievre said he will be “too busy wagging his fingers at single mothers back in Canada who have to buy groceries for their kids or working class carpenters who need a pickup truck to do their jobs.” When these carpenters do their jobs, he said their pay is insufficient.
When they earn an extra dollar, they can lose 80 cents of it to clawbacks and taxes. He said Canada punishes hard work after eight years of Trudeau, so people cannot bring it home.
In fact, Poilievre said certain people do not have a home. The costs of housing, rent, mortgages and down payments have doubled.
“It has been double trouble after eight years of Justin Trudeau,” he said.
“The good news is life was not like this in Canada before Justin Trudeau, and it won’t be like this after he’s gone.”
The Conservatives said in 2022 it would be gathering at the Quebec Convention Centre in Quebec City from Thursday to Saturday to set its course for 2023.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
I don't care what side of the fence politicians claim they're on, I don't trust them!! They're all un-employable because they are criminals.
Little PP talks big. I really hope he can follow through.
Hey Free... Pete P will do what Quebec and Ontario tell him to do... nothing has nor will change.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.