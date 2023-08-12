Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre said cities should approve massive apartments next to federally-funded transit stations. 

 Courtesy Pierre Poilievre/Twitter

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said people should have high-density apartment buildings near public transit to match his experience of living with his father during university. 

“Now, there were two reasons for that,” said Poilievre in a Saturday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

He didn't say that he plans to build LRT stations, just said 'transit stations'. Some already exist. My concern about high density near transit stations - (1) noise and vibrations, depending on the type of transit system built (2) High density means more people, more crime (3) If another pandemic happens, high density means more illness for a large number of people in a small space. That was evident in China, during Covid.

guest399
guest399

And this is why I probably won't be voting for the conservatives ever again. If they still think LRT's are worth having, they are very badly out of touch with modern reality.

The rosy picture he paints about LRT's is simply false and he is pushing a gigantic lie if he really thinks LRT's are worth having. Every single ride on an LRT costs hundreds, if not thousands times more public money than the same ride does using a bus. And buses are not just more convenient and cheaper, buses are a lot faster, totally flexible and much safer.

On the other hand, the slow-train fixed rail LRT's to nowhere are filled with criminals and the stupid obsolete things just keep hitting people and crushing them to death.

So about those buses then? Sure. I like buses. They are always worth having.

But LRT's are a crooked, violent, drug-addicted failure. And any politicians who supports LRT's is just as bad as the crooks in my opinion. So the conservatives just lost my vote on this one.

YYC 007
YYC 007

Since when are municipal issues the problem of a federal politician? He’s got plenty on his plate already without worrying about this.

