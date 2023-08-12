Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Poilievre said the first reason was his father is a great guy. He said the second reason was because Heritage Station was nearby.
Heritage Station connects the Calgary LRT to the north end of the city.
He said he was able to leave his father’s apartment, go down the stairs, out the door, and run down the path as the bells of the train were ringing. He would jump on the train, open his books, and study for his exams as it travelled across Calgary to university.
Poilievre acknowledged the Canadian government should approve high-density apartments around every future transit station, which is not happening now. There are many stations across Canada which take millions of dollars to build, but little housing is around them and available land nearby.
In response, he said the Canadian government is “not getting the maximum potential out of the maximum expense that we put into those transit stations.” The Canadian government funds transit.
His plan is to use this funding as leverage. He will tell big city mayors if they want federal funding for transit stations, they have to approve high-density apartments around them.
Poilievre pointed out another apartment building Calgary city council approved near Heritage Station. People can come down the elevator, walk over, and go to it.
He said people should “unlock the potential of our land to get more value.” Housing costs, mortgage payments, rents, and down payments have doubled under eight years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
While the United States has more people and a smaller land mass, he said housing costs more in Canada because of Trudeau. He added this does not make sense.
"This is a government-induced problem, and I'm going to come forward with this common sense solution," he said.
“More apartments next to transit stations so that countless other young people can hit their alarm clocks in the morning, come storming down their stairs, run out, jump on the train, and get that essay in just in time to beat the deadline and bring home an A for their proud parents."
Poilievre said at a rally in April youth have to be able to buy homes to allow them to have dates over.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
He didn't say that he plans to build LRT stations, just said 'transit stations'. Some already exist. My concern about high density near transit stations - (1) noise and vibrations, depending on the type of transit system built (2) High density means more people, more crime (3) If another pandemic happens, high density means more illness for a large number of people in a small space. That was evident in China, during Covid.
And this is why I probably won't be voting for the conservatives ever again. If they still think LRT's are worth having, they are very badly out of touch with modern reality.
The rosy picture he paints about LRT's is simply false and he is pushing a gigantic lie if he really thinks LRT's are worth having. Every single ride on an LRT costs hundreds, if not thousands times more public money than the same ride does using a bus. And buses are not just more convenient and cheaper, buses are a lot faster, totally flexible and much safer.
On the other hand, the slow-train fixed rail LRT's to nowhere are filled with criminals and the stupid obsolete things just keep hitting people and crushing them to death.
So about those buses then? Sure. I like buses. They are always worth having.
But LRT's are a crooked, violent, drug-addicted failure. And any politicians who supports LRT's is just as bad as the crooks in my opinion. So the conservatives just lost my vote on this one.
Since when are municipal issues the problem of a federal politician? He’s got plenty on his plate already without worrying about this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.