WATCH: Poilievre says rebel Liberal caucus members are gagged in Commons

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre in Question Period on Tuesday slammed the prime minister for putting a gag order on his caucus, which has started to show signs of rebellion. "We now learn there are about 40 Liberal MPs that believe this prime minister is not wort the cost, crime or corruption," said Poilievre."But there's this strange rule in the Liberal caucus that you need permission from the prime minister to speak at the microphone.""Will the prime minister life the gag so his Liberal MPs can say he's not worth (it)?""None of these questions have anything to do with the administration of government said House Speaker Greg Fergus."I can see the Conservative leader is confusing rules he has in the Conservative caucus to rules we have in the Liberal party!" responded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.