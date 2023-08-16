Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told a reporter at a Prince Edward Island press conference Wednesday her question sounded like a "CBC smear job."

"I tried to ask Pierre Poilievre whether he is trying to court the far-right vote," tweeted freelance journalist Teresa Wright on X/Twitter.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(8) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Good to see Pierre fight back. The next fake Journalist that tries to clearly ask a loaded questions, will think twice.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Haha, idiot MSM clowns trying to match wits with Poilievre is like watching pigs being lead to slaughter, except pigs are smarter.

martina1
martina1

First time I’ve ever heard of Poilievre not directly answering a question; of course it was at best a leading question that could not really have a good answer.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Poilievre always answered mmm serious questions, but this was not a serious question, it was an attempt to smear him, and all other Conservatives. This journalist got smacked down by a far more intelligent person than her, and deserved it.

guest310
guest310

You would have to be stupider than stupid or living in a cave to believe anything coming out of the mouths of MSM. MSM desperate, if Conservatives win what next for them. EI

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Teresa Wright: you call yourself a journalist? Hahaha!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The vile MSM and the vile pedophile Trudeau are one and the same

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Hey Theresa Wright! Poilievre is correct - that was a smear job question. Name your 'experts'. If you can't name them then you can't rely upon them.

