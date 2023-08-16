Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told a reporter at a Prince Edward Island press conference Wednesday her question sounded like a "CBC smear job."
"I tried to ask Pierre Poilievre whether he is trying to court the far-right vote," tweeted freelance journalist Teresa Wright on X/Twitter.
I tried to ask Pierre Poilievre whether he is trying to court the far-right vote. He would not answer the question, saying my question sounded like a CBC smear job and a distraction from the real issues. #cdnpoli#peipolipic.twitter.com/yfYfRMvgGF
"He would not answer the question, saying my question sounded like a CBC smear job and a distraction from the real issues."
Poilievre quickly fired back "By who" at Wright as she asked the "Far right" question which she claimed was said by "experts."
Watch as a journalist tells Pierre Poilievre that his comments have been characterized as “dog whistling to the far-right” by experts without being able to provide one example of an expert ever saying that. pic.twitter.com/cgoes2imD4
Wright told Poilievre during the heated exchange "A number of your own comments and actions have been characterized as dog-whistling."
"By who?" Poilievre replied.
"I just need to clarify by who?"
"By a number of different experts," Wright replied.
Poilievre then asked the reporter "Who are the experts?"
"I'm sorry that your question seems to be based on a false premise," Poilievre told Wright.
"You can't even tell me who these experts are. It sounds like it's just a CBC smear job. Thank you."
Poilievre said Justin Trudeau supporters are so desperate to distract Canadians because his political career is "falling apart."
"So we're seeing an attempt here to distract and protect Justin Trudeau, from his extremely unpopular carbon taxes and other failing policies, but we won't let him or his or others distract from that reality. So thank you," Poilievre said.
X/Twitter users were quick to react to Wright's social media post.
"Bargain basement 'journalism' — do better," one user wrote.
"What people will remember is you squandering your opportunity for asking something thought-provoking. You decided to tow the line that the govt dependent media would ask. Embarrassing."
Wright replied and told X/Twitter users she is not a "CBC journalist."
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner applauded Poilievre for his response.
"Change the outlet. Let's say it was the @WSOnlineNews asking Trudeau if he was dog-whistling to the far left, and Trudeau gave the same response. The response would have been lauded. No difference here. Politicians should be prepared to answer smart, precise questions from journalists. This wasn't that," she tweeted.
Change the outlet. Let's say it was the @WSOnlineNews asking Trudeau if he was dog-whistling to the far left, and Trudeau gave the same response. The response would have been lauded.No difference here. Politicians should be prepared to answer smart, precise questions from… https://t.co/krU4N3h1CW
Good to see Pierre fight back. The next fake Journalist that tries to clearly ask a loaded questions, will think twice.
Haha, idiot MSM clowns trying to match wits with Poilievre is like watching pigs being lead to slaughter, except pigs are smarter.
First time I’ve ever heard of Poilievre not directly answering a question; of course it was at best a leading question that could not really have a good answer.
Poilievre always answered mmm serious questions, but this was not a serious question, it was an attempt to smear him, and all other Conservatives. This journalist got smacked down by a far more intelligent person than her, and deserved it.
You would have to be stupider than stupid or living in a cave to believe anything coming out of the mouths of MSM. MSM desperate, if Conservatives win what next for them. EI
Teresa Wright: you call yourself a journalist? Hahaha!
The vile MSM and the vile pedophile Trudeau are one and the same
Hey Theresa Wright! Poilievre is correct - that was a smear job question. Name your 'experts'. If you can't name them then you can't rely upon them.
