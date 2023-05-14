Pierre Poilievre

The real reason Trudeau wants to erase our heroes and history from the passport.

 Courtesy Pierre Poilievre/Twitter

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of transforming passport pages because he wants to tear down Canada’s past. 

“But here’s the problem for leaders that want to control everything: The only way to justify it is by promising a utopia,” said Poilievre in a Saturday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We are on a March to Communism, if you can’t see it try opening your eyes. First they tested us with Covid, and like good sheep, many Canadians Reported their neighbors for holding family gatherings, they manipulated our children to report us, they threatened and took out jobs, confiscated our bank accounts and ordered us to remain home, wear masks, get the clot shot, divided us. Now they are attacking our ability to use the internet, forcefully taking away firearms, and once again dividing us even more into classes, where certain groups are “more acceptable” than others, they have removed our rights at an alarming rate, and are now Erasing our history and putting in place the History they want us to believe. This is how communism gets started, and we are in a full fledged drive towards it right now.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Marxist Regimes have always sought to Eliminate Culture & History . . . this is how they Transform your reality.

Even Putin today is defending Russian Culture from the WEF Fascists. Canada's Lieberal Govt is an active member of WEF.

