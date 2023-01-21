Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being desperate to justify his disapproval rating.
“You know how I know?” said Poilievre (Carleton, ON) in a Saturday video.
“Because when you get desperate, you divide and distract.”
Justin—you are getting desperate again.Here’s how I can tell.Sign here to replace him: https://t.co/dOxyj0gClT pic.twitter.com/bkYs4HAMS6— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 21, 2023
Poilievre said he “read in the Liberal pamphlet, the Toronto Star, that you claim the reason you’re so unpopular with Canadians is because Canadians are racist.” He said this comes from a guy who dressed up in racist costumes so many times he cannot remember them all.
Poilievre said this also comes from a guy who fired the first indigenous female attorney general. Trudeau fired former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould because she refused to help SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal charges.
He said Liberal MPs complained Trudeau (Papineau, QC) mistreated them so much they left his caucus. He told the prime minister he is in no place to be calling anyone else racist.
The Conservative leader went on to say Trudeau wants people to be afraid. If people are afraid of their neighbours, they might forget they cannot afford their rent, Poilievre said.
People who are scared of their neighbours might forget there are 40-year highs in inflation. There are people who cannot afford to eat.
Poilievre said Trudeau wants people to forget crime has gone up. Trudeau has targeted hunters while allowing repeat violent offenders to be released onto the streets.
He said he is trying to make people forget about the chaos in airports. Poilievre took his cellphone and moved it around to show the long lines at the airport.
Poilievre said the Conservatives are not going to let him to do that anymore. He added they are going to point out these failings are his failings.
He said they are not the failings of Canadians. In fact, he said Canadians want the Conservatives “to turn the hurt you’ve caused into the hope that they need.”
Poilievre concluded by saying this means turning Canada into a country where work is rewarded, the dollar has purchasing power, planes take off on time, and streets are safe. That is the hope going to unify people.
“Instead of your divide and distract, we will unite for hope,” he said.
Poilievre said on December 15 that Trudeau has harmed the supplies Canadians need to survive.
“So Trudeau is mad that I said everything feels broken,” he said.
“He broke them.”
So Trudeau is mad that I said everything feels broken.He broke them. pic.twitter.com/3MyLtLRXdX— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) December 15, 2022
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
I hope that the majority of Canadians start a revolt against this Liberal sh*head soon or we're screwed.
[thumbup]
