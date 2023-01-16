Poilievre-Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Leader of the Loyal Opposition Pierre Poilievre, when Parliament resumes, September 15th, 2022. 

 Courtesy Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to pass Bill C-21 to pit people against each other. 

“He tries to scare the majority against a minority,” said Poilievre in a Sunday video. 

gtkeough
gtkeough

Let's not get distracted by amendments. C21 in its entirety must go & never be heard from again. Granting bail to repeat offenders must stop after 1 offence, not just after 5 or more times as PP has suggested. You don"t wait for someone to commit multiple offences before getting tough with them seeing as quite often, once can be too many.

