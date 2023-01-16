Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to pass Bill C-21 to pit people against each other.
“He tries to scare the majority against a minority,” said Poilievre in a Sunday video.
Does Trudeau really believe that banning hunting rifles will stop crime?Of course not.That is not why he is doing it. pic.twitter.com/ZkpJOaP4eY— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 16, 2023
The Canadian Shooting Sports Association said in November rumours the federal government will ban semi-automatic guns are confirmed after an amendment was proposed to Bill C-21.
The amendment was tabled to ban all semi-automatic rifles and shotguns capable of accepting an external magazine.
Clause 1 in Bill C-21 would be amended to say a rifle or shotgun “that is capable of discharging centre-fire ammunition in a semi-automatic manner and that is designed to accept a detachable cartridge magazine with a capacity greater than five cartridges of the type for which the firearm was originally designed.” This amendment contains a number of firearms identified by name.
The video starts off with a man telling Poilievre he has spoken to many people who do not own guns about Bill C-21 to hear another perspective. The man said 99% of the time, the answer he hears is that does not make any sense.
“My question is does the Liberal government actually believe that they are going to make a difference or do they have another motive?” he said.
“Because everybody knows that what they’re proposing is going to have zero effect on street crime.”
Poilievre said this includes the Canadian government. He called Bill C-21 “a ridiculous policy designed for Hollywood.”
The Conservative leader went on to say Trudeau has to know law-abiding gun owners are not shooting up downtown Toronto. He added he is going to go after the hunters and the recreational and professional sports shooters “to give people a false sense that he’s taking action for their safety.”
Poilievre alleged these policies will lead to higher crime rates as Canada has seen. He said Trudeau wants to scare people and divide the country.
This approach is about dividing and conquering. That is what has worked for him in multiple elections, which is why he is pursuing this policy right now.
He continued by saying another reason why he is enacting this policy is because a person who lives off the land, hunts, and takes care of their family goes against the NDP-Liberal ideology. The NDP and Liberals cannot stand the thought of that.
The NDP and Liberals are against the rural way of life, he said adding they want people to be dependent on the state to be more powerful.
Poilievre said he would show respect and restore common sense by going after repeat violent offenders back out on the street after being captured.
“We do that and we secure our borders against smuggling, we can defeat gun crime and let you continue your traditions and your responsible recreation,” he said.
“And that’s what I’m going to make happen when I’m prime minister.”
Poilievre said on January 9 habitual violent offenders should not be let out of prison.
“And when someone’s been convicted seven or eight or nine times of the violent offence, they should stay behind bars,” he said.
“And when they eventually finish their sentence and are released but rearrested, they should not be able to get bail.”
Save lives. Reverse Trudeau’s catch-and-release bail for habitual violent offenders. pic.twitter.com/NT3fEWHrlB— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 9, 2023
(1) comment
Let's not get distracted by amendments. C21 in its entirety must go & never be heard from again. Granting bail to repeat offenders must stop after 1 offence, not just after 5 or more times as PP has suggested. You don"t wait for someone to commit multiple offences before getting tough with them seeing as quite often, once can be too many.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.