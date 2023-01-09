AM 640 host Alex Pierson said restorative justice has replaced many of the measures former Prime Minister Stephen Harper tried to put in. Pierson said Canada has a “revolving door of violent criminals coming in and out and in and out of the system.”
“Never mind the guns being smuggled into this country, but we’ve got people who should be in jail and are not,” said Pierson.
Poilievre said he believes in rehabilitation. If a young person makes a mistake and wants to clean up their lives, he said the system should help him or her.
He said the problem Canada has is with the habitual offender, the person who does 70 or 80 offences. He offered the example of the murderers who went on the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan First Nations communities.
Mass murderer Myles Sanderson was captured by the RCMP in September.
An emergency alert was issued for a stolen Chevrolet Avalanche by a person with a knife. The alert said it could be connected to the one connected to the mass stabbing attacks committed by Sanderson and his brother Damien.
The Sandersons went on a deadly rampage, killing 10 people and injuring 18 more.
Poilievre said these mass murderers had 50 or 60 assault convictions. He added there were 40 offenders in Vancouver with 6,000 interactions with police in one year.
That averages out to 150 times per person per year. He said it is a small number of people committing an incredible amount of crime.
Poilievre concluded by saying Canada needs “to change bail so that the repeat violent offenders can’t simply go back out on the street the same day that they were arrested.”
“And I think if we did that, we could target the very worst of the worst and we could save a lot of lives and a lot of money,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
