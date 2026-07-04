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WATCH: Poilievre targets Carney, defends Canadian unity at annual Stampede BBQ

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre took to the stage amid thunderous applause at the United Conservative Party’s annual Calgary Stampede BBQ and delivered a speech that invoked tradition as well as called for a renewed push for conservative political change in Canada.
Tory leader Pierre Poilievre took to the stage amid thunderous applause at the United Conservative Party’s annual Calgary Stampede BBQ and delivered a speech that invoked tradition as well as called for a renewed push for conservative political change in Canada.CPAC screenshot
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Conservative Party
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Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Calgary
Danielle Smith
Abpol
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Stampede
Heritage Park
Stampede BBQ
Conservative Party Canada
Calgary Stampede 2026
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