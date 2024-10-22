WATCH: Poilievre tells Commons Liberal MPs are coming to him to complain about Trudeau

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre humiliated the prime minister in Question Period Tuesday by claiming Liberal MPs were secretly going to him to voice their displeasure with the Liberal leader. "Liberal backbench MPs are coming and talking to all of us, to say they're not allowed to speak to him. And they're wondering if I could perhaps pose some questions on their behalf. "I guess they can't get anywhere with the current prime minister, so they'd rather talk to the future commonsense Conservative prime minister. "Instead of silencing his own MPs, will he le them get up to the microphone tomorrow to tell him he's not worth the cost, crime and corruption?"House Speaker Greg Fergus offered the floor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to counter Poilievre's comments, but he said nothing. Poilievre gets up again. "The reality is he can't administer his government, because he's too busy fighting for his job."Trudeau then stands up and regurgitates Liberal talking points he'd already repeated in both English and French.