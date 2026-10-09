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WATCH: Poilievre tells Joly to sue Stelco’s owner at 5 a.m. Monday

Standing across from the idled Hamilton plant, he said a threat is not a lawsuit, and named a former steel executive to run the Conservative file.
Pierre Poilievre
Pierre PoilievreCPAC
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