WATCH: Poilievre tells Trudeau his carbon tariffs imposed on Canadians helps Trump

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre taunted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ever-increasing carbon tax during Question Period Wednesday — while the prime minister could only respond by regurgitating Liberal talking points. "I can't think of anyone who would more favour quadrupling the carbon tax to 61-cents-a-litre in Canada than this prime minister," said Poilievre. "Well maybe there's one person; I think perhaps President Trump wouldn't mind," said Poilievre explaining it would mean Canadian trucking and mining companies would go "south of the border where they will pay zero carbon tax.""We have enough to worry about with President Trump potentially imposing tariffs on Canadian companies, why would our government impose tariffs on ourselves?"Trudeau retorted with the Liberals' now debunked claim the carbon tax "puts more money back in the pockets of 80% of Canadians."