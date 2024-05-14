News

WATCH: Poilievre unveils policy to ban illicit drugs and weapons from hospitals

Pierre Poilievre announced a Conservative policy to have a Safe Hospitals Act to disallow weapons, meth & crack smoking in hospital rooms.
Pierre Poilievre announced a Conservative policy to have a Safe Hospitals Act to disallow weapons, meth & crack smoking in hospital rooms.Screenshot from Pierre Poilievre LinkedIn
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Vancouver
Crime
Bcpoli
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Drugs
Safe Hospitals Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news