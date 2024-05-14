WATCH: Poilievre unveils policy to ban illicit drugs and weapons from hospitals

If a Conservative government is sworn in, illicit drugs and weapons would be banned from hospitals, party leader Pierre Poilievre pledged Tuesday.At a news conference in front of a Vancouver hospital, Poilievre announced a Safe Hospitals Act wouldCreate an aggravating factor for the purposes of sentencing if a criminal has a weapon in a hospital.End the Health Minister’s power to grant exemptions under s.56 of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act that would allow people to use illicit drugs like fentanyl and meth in hospitals. This means that even if the prime minister grants Toronto and Montreal’s request to decriminalize hard drugs, hospitals will be protected.Immediately pass Bill C-321 by Conservative MP Todd Doherty (Cariboo—Prince George), which will create an aggravating factor for assault committed against healthcare workers or first responders.Poilievre illustrated a scenario he sought to prevent."Imagine, you've been in a car accident, you're fighting for your life. And someone in the bed next to you might snap a crack pipe. You look down and see that that person has a large machete in their bag. You tell the nurse or the doctor, and they say, 'Sorry, it's allowed now, and we've been forbidden from touching or taking away these weapons and drugs. So, you're just going to have to hope that this person does not harm you,'" Poilievre said."Unfortunately, after nine years of Trudeau in the NDP, the real world is a horror film. Because what I just described is exactly what the BCU nurses union has publicly reported. They have reported that members of their union were unable to breastfeed their kids because they had breathed in crack or meth smoke at work."Poilievre said the desperate condition of Canadians in the Trudeau economy was part of what drove the addiction, and the rest were radically permissive "wacko decriminalization" drug policies that "made everything worse.""Since Trudeau formed government, over 4,200 Canadians have died of overdoses, a 400% increase in Nanaimo alone. The results have been catastrophic."A Canadian Press reporter asked Poilievre if he was concerned a BC NDP government would resist his legislative attempt."They might. The NDP and Trudeau are equally radical on these questions, but I leave it up to British Columbians," he said."Do British Columbians believe that someone should be allowed to smoke crack meth and bring them with machetes into hospitals right next to patients who are trying to recover from cancer or a heart attack? Or do they believe in my common sense approach that would ban the drives, stop giving tax funded opioids and instead invest in treatment and recovery, to bring our loved ones home drug-free?"Poilievre pointed to a number of broken promises by the Trudeau government and said the idyllic "He said his carbon tax would never go up more than 11 cents a litre and now it's up to 17 cents headed to 61 cents a litre. Trudeau said his deficits would never be bigger than $10 billion dollars and they'd be gone in three years. Well, here we are $600 billion. And an inflation crisis later, that promise is in Smithereens on the floor as well," Poilievre said."I always find it interesting when the media comes to me and says, 'Justin Trudeau is promised a utopia. Are you going to remove his utopia' if you get elected. Well, let's see this utopia first. So far, it has the word utopia ironically, in ancient Greek, means no place, and in no place has Justin Trudeau followed through on any of his promises."Justin Trudeau is not worth the cost, the crime and corruption and we will replace him after the carbon tax election with a Conservative government that will axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime."