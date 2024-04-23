WATCH: Police arrest 150+ pro-Palestine protestors at NYU

More than 150 people were arrested on the campus of New York University Monday night as hoards of pro-Palestine protestors caused chaos on school grounds.The protest coincides with anti-Israel protests at Columbia University, Yale, where 60 protestors were arrested Monday for trespassing after they blocked campus traffic, the University of Michigan and several other major US schools, amid recent retaliations in the Middle East.An NYU spokesperson told local media PIX11 News protesters were behaving in a “disorderly, disruptive and antagonizing” manner. The school warned protestors to leave after “intimidating chants and several antisemitic incidents.” Finally the police were called. Video footage shows the New York Police Department raiding the crowd. They took down tents and arrested people who were chanting and waving the Palestine flag. “We will not stop, we will not rest. Disclose. Divest,” protestors chanted. They also shouted the genocidal chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” while stomping on Israel’s flag. .NYPD told PIX11 News police stepped in upon receiving a written request from NYU to come to Gould Plaza. Protestors, including students, some faculty members and non-NYU students, demanded NYU cut ties with Tel Aviv University and divest from weapons manufacturers. The NYPD also told the publication it will remain off campus ground unless the universities call for assistance.NYU spokesperson John Beckman said NYU contacted police due to growing crowds that breached barriers put in place to contain the demonstration and blatantly antisemitic incidents, according to NBC News. There were initially about 50 protestors near the school of business, but it quickly devolved, he said, adding the school "was deeply disturbed" when people who were not students at NYU joined the protest. “This development dramatically changed the situation. We witnessed disorderly, disruptive and antagonizing behavior that has interfered with the safety and security of our community and that demonstrated how quickly a demonstration can get out of control or people can get hurt. At one point, we explained to the protesters that they needed to disband in an hour and there would be no adverse consequences,” said Beckman. Beckman said there were intimidating anti-Israel chants and several incidents of antisemitism. “Given the foregoing and the safety issues raised by the breach, we asked for assistance from the NYPD. The police urged those on the plaza to leave peacefully, but ultimately made a number of arrests," he said.NYU will continue to support individuals’ right to freedom of expression, but "the safety of our students and maintaining an equitable learning environment remain paramount," Beckman said..According to the Daily Mail, anti-Israel protestors waving Palestinian flags, blowing whistles and shooting flares marched on the NYPD headquarters Monday night mere hours after the mass arrests at NYU. The mob marched through Chinatown and towards One Police Plaza, where the NYPD headquarters are located. They chanted “Gaza” and wore face coverings.