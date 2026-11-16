TORONTO — Toronto police have arrested one of three suspects wanted in the violent October 29 Bridle Path home invasion that left a family of four injured, after the man was located in Ottawa more than two weeks after he walked out of a hospital with a gunshot wound.Daijohn Richards, 23, of Toronto, was arrested Saturday in the Hunt Club Road and Bridle Path Drive area of Ottawa with assistance from the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad and Ottawa Police Service, according to a Toronto Police Service news release. He appeared in court Sunday at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre and remains in custody.Richards faces charges of break and enter, disguise with intent, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of robbery, three counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.Two Ottawa residents — Gesley Fenelus, 27, and Melanie Riddell, 28 — were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly harbouring him. Both are scheduled to appear in court on February 8..Two suspects remain outstanding and are considered armed and dangerous. Police released an image of the getaway vehicle, a grey Honda CR-V with a spare tire mounted on the front driver’s side.The home invasion occurred around 3:40 a.m. on October 29 at a residence on Hyde Park Circle. Three masked suspects armed with firearms and a hammer forced entry, demanded valuables, and engaged in a struggle with the occupants — a 75-year-old man, his 64-year-old wife, and their two adult daughters. The man and both daughters were shot; the man and his wife were also struck with a hammer. All four were taken to hospital, with some sustaining life-altering injuries. Police say nothing was taken.Richards had attended St. Joseph’s Health Centre with a gunshot wound police believe was accidentally inflicted by an accomplice. He was treated and discharged before investigators developed grounds to arrest him. Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw later defended the decision, saying there had been “no failure.”.Inspector Kristy Smith of the Hold Up Squad said the unit has investigated 107 home invasions this year, noting a spike in break-ins aimed at stealing vehicles. Police have made 34 related arrests, including eight people under 18, and have seized handguns while deploying additional resources in the city and outside it.Smith warned that anyone who helps a wanted person hide from police can be charged. “That is when you know someone who is wanted for a crime and you help them to avoid and hide them from the police, you can be charged with a criminal offence,” she said. “This is true in this home invasion case, and it’s also true in any other investigation.”