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WATCH: Police clear Bloor St. for bike-lane removal after one arrest

A 25-year-old from Hamilton was charged with mischief and obstructing a peace officer after cyclists tried for a second day to block the work.
The Ford government pressed ahead with the removal of protected bike lanes in Etobicoke
The Ford government pressed ahead with the removal of protected bike lanes in EtobicokeIllustration
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Doug Ford
Toronto
Bike Lanes
Ontario taxpayers
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Western Standard
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