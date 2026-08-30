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WATCH: Police seek second man after Mississauga double stabbing

Two men stable after plaza parking fight; suspect called armed and dangerous
Police released this photo of the man who appears to have been the stabber, and who remains at large
Police released this photo of the man who appears to have been the stabber, and who remains at largePeel Police
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