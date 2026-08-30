WATCH: Police seek second man after Mississauga double stabbing

TORONTO — Peel police have arrested one Mississauga man and are hunting a second after two adults were stabbed Saturday in a Cooksville shopping-plaza parking lot.Officers were called to Dundas Street West and Parkerhill Road, just west of Hurontario Street, about 5 p.m. after a reported disturbance. They found two men with stab wounds following what police described as a parking dispute.Both men were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Paramedics first called the wounds life-threatening. One patient went to a trauma centre and the other to a local hospital. Police now say both are stable.Ali Halimi, 30, of Mississauga, was located nearby and charged with assault..Police say a second man, believed to have used the knife and still to have it, is at large and wanted for attempted murder. They released a surveillance photo and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.He is described as Middle Eastern, about 25 to 35, thin, with a medium complexion, thinning brown hair, and an unshaven appearance. He was last seen in a black hoodie, black Nike sweatpants, a black cross-body bag, and white and grey Air Jordan shoes.Anyone who sees him is told not to approach and to call 911.