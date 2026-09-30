WATCH: Police seize 15 guns in online trafficking sting

TORONTO — Toronto police say undercover officers posing as online buyers broke up an alleged firearms trafficking network, seizing 15 guns, more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition, and a device that can convert a handgun to fully automatic fire. Inspector Steve Matthews of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force announced the results of Project PLAYFIGHT on Tuesday at headquarters, and said the probe started in February after a tip that someone was selling guns on an online platform.Warrants were executed July 29 in Toronto and Markham with help from the Emergency Task Force. Zhuohang Ma, 23, Jun Xiang Huang, 29, and Lie Le, 23, all of Toronto, were arrested and charged with a combined 45 firearms offences, including possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, conspiracy, and knowingly possessing a firearm, device, or ammunition for transfer. Police also seized over-capacity magazines, two body-armour vests, more than $7,000 in cash, and a 2.5-gram gold bar.Matthews said officers were introduced to more sellers and given a list of guns for sale, and that what began as one online listing grew into a network. Investigators allege the guns were traced to a registered firearms owner who supplied the other two. “Every illegal firearm removed from circulation is one less firearm that can be used to threaten the safety of our communities,” he said. The investigation remains open.