News

WATCH: Police video shows e-scooter rider weaving through Kitchener expressway traffic

Footage emerges as report reveals six Ontario children among ten dead in e-scooter, e-bike crashes last year
Waterloo Police posted the video to their Instagram account
Waterloo Police posted the video to their Instagram accountWaterloo Police
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Doug Ford
Public Safety
Ontario Provincial Police
Waterloo
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)
E-Scooters
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news