WATCH: Poor golf etiquette results in brawl at BC course

An altercation broke out between multiple golfers at the Riverway Golf Course in Burnaby, BC, over the weekend, prompting a visit from the RCMP. The brawl involving “numerous” people was reportedly in response to breaches in golf course etiquette. RCMP arrived on the scene after receiving reports of the incident Saturday morning. Footage circulating on social media shows eight to 10 golfers punching each other, holding one another in headlocks, and delivering flying kicks to the head. Only one player suffered minor injuries after being kicked while laying on the ground. Paramedics came to the scene but no one needed to go to the hospital. .Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Laura Hirst told CTV the fight broke out after one party allegedly “almost hit” another with their golf balls "on several occasions.""This began the dispute that quickly turned physical," said Hirst.“(Officers) separated all parties and escorted them off the golf course” before taking witness statements, she said. RCMP said it was too soon to say whether anyone will be facing criminal charges. "If you do that once during a round of golf, you should probably be very judicious from that point afterward — if you hit into a group once, once is enough," sports commentator Matthew Sekeres told the publication, calling the fight "quite alarming."