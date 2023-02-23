Pope Francis II

Pope Francis II

Pope Francis told people to be careful with their beliefs, as the Gospel is not an idea. 

“The Gospel is a proclamation that touches your heart and makes you change your heart,” said Francis in a Wednesday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Same control aspects..different name IMO

northrungrader
northrungrader

Didn't he say vaccines were more important than religion, already?

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

This guy is as big of a liar and psychopath, as it gets.

For my whole life, high church officials have been getting caught doing dirty things with little boys. The pope is no different

https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/great-ziggurat-of-ur-lit-up-ahead-of-pope-francis-s-iraq-visit-1.1177722

He prays to Abrihim, who prays to the moon god Nanna, who came to the ziggurat.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ziggurat_of_Ur

"The ziggurat was a piece in a temple complex that served as an administrative center for the city, and which was a shrine of the moon god Nanna, the patron deity of Ur.[6]"

Nanna is his real boss.

Twisted and strange stuff folks.

