Pope Francis told people to be careful with their beliefs, as the Gospel is not an idea.
“The Gospel is a proclamation that touches your heart and makes you change your heart,” said Francis in a Wednesday video.
Pope Francis told people to be careful with their beliefs, as the Gospel is not an idea.
“The Gospel is a proclamation that touches your heart and makes you change your heart,” said Francis in a Wednesday video.
“But if you take refuge in an ideology, whether right or left or centre, you are making the Gospel a political party, an ideology, a club of people.”
Pope Francis reminds us that the traditions of the Church should always prioritize spreading the Gospel, not political ideologies. Let's reflect on his message and remember to keep the Gospel at the center of our beliefs: The Gospel is not ‘a political party, an ideology, a club’ pic.twitter.com/g2fIgQov1D— EWTN Vatican (@EWTNVatican) February 22, 2023
The video starts off with Francis saying he hears people say they're a conservative or progressive for various reasons. He asked where is the Holy Spirit.
He said the Gospel gives people “this freedom of the Spirit that acts within and carries you forward.”
“And how much it requires of us today to take hold of the Gospel and allow ourselves to be carried forward by the Spirit,” he said.
This video comes after Francis spoke about religion to First Nations, Metis, and Inuit people in Maskwacis on his Canadian trip in July.
READ MORE: DEEPLY SORRY: Pope Francis issues in-person apology to indigenous residential school survivors
While in Maskwacis, he drove in a white Fiat on a newly paved road and first visited the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School and a cemetery nearby where 15 dead children lay buried.
"I am here as the first step to ask forgiveness, and I am deeply sorry," he said.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(3) comments
Same control aspects..different name IMO
Didn't he say vaccines were more important than religion, already?
This guy is as big of a liar and psychopath, as it gets.
For my whole life, high church officials have been getting caught doing dirty things with little boys. The pope is no different
https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/great-ziggurat-of-ur-lit-up-ahead-of-pope-francis-s-iraq-visit-1.1177722
He prays to Abrihim, who prays to the moon god Nanna, who came to the ziggurat.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ziggurat_of_Ur
"The ziggurat was a piece in a temple complex that served as an administrative center for the city, and which was a shrine of the moon god Nanna, the patron deity of Ur.[6]"
Nanna is his real boss.
Twisted and strange stuff folks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.