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WATCH: Powerful earthquakes rock Venezuela, killing scores and injuring more than 1,000

Venezuela earthquakes
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Venezuela
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northern Venezuela
Caracas Venezuela
La Guira
Caracas earthquakes
Diosdado Cabello
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