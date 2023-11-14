WATCH: Prestigious Scotiabank literary awards ceremony crashed by anti-Israel protestors, three charged

Anti-Israel protestors overtook the stage at the Scotiabank Giller prize ceremony in Toronto Monday night with signs reading “Scotiabank is financing a genocide.” The prestigious literary ceremony, which has a $100,000 grand prize and was attended by Margaret Attwood, was twice interrupted by the Palestine supporters. Three people have since been charged. Event host Rick Mercer was onstage at the time and can be seen attempting to rip the signs out of the hands of the two protestors on either side of him..An activist posing as a photographer shouted from the audience criticizing the banking giant for its alleged $500 million investment into Israeli arms corporation Elbit Systems. Scotiabank “currently has a $500m stake in Elbit Systems” and that “Elbit Systems is supplying the Israeli military’s genocide against the Palestinian people," the protestor shouted. The police removed her from the room and said several of the protestors have been taken into custody, as per CTV News..Three Torontonians, Evan Curle, 25, Maysam Abu Khreibeh, 25, and Fatima Hussain, 23, have been charged with the interruption of lawful enjoyment and forgery charges.They will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice January 9..Sarah Bernstein, who was born in Montreal but lives in Scotland, accepted the Scotiabank Giller Prize remotely just after the protestors interrupted the event. She did not address the disruption. .On November 8, 9, and October 28 Scotiabank was on the receiving end of anti-Israel protestors as well.