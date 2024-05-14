UPDATED WATCH: Prison van ambushed, two guards slain in daring jailbreak that freed French narco boss

Two prison guards were massacred and three others wounded in a Hollywood-style prison break in France on Monday that led to the escape of The Fly, a notorious drug underworld figure.Shocking video shows a vehicle blocking the way of a prison van on the way to court, with masked gunmen, all dressed in black, jumping out and unloading a fussilade of bullets at the vehicle.At one point a gunman sets of an explosive in his car, presumably to set it on fire and destroy evidence.Hundreds of French cops are now looking for escapee Mohammed Amra in what has been dubbed Operation Sparrowhawk...The attack to place at 11 a.m. on the A154 highway near the Incarville tollbooth, located in the town of Val-de-Reuil, Normandy.A police source told Le Parisien that Amra was 'the head of a narcotics network' in France, and accordingly considered hugely dangerous.He had 13 previous convictions, the latest being for attempted murder, but security seemed light for the prison transport.The French publication also reported that Amra had attempted to escape his cell just two days before Tuesday's escape.The Daily Mail reported the two guards killed were identified as agents from the Regional Centre for Judicial Extractions (PREJ), based in Caen, without their names being disclosed.One was a 21-year-old father of two who leaves a widow, and the other an expectant father whose wife was five months pregnant."The prisoner and gang members initially escaped in two cars — an Audi A5 and a BMW 5 series," the Mail reported.According to local reports, the white Audi A5 was found ablaze nearby.."This morning's attack, which cost the lives of prison administration agents, is a shock for all of us," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X."The Nation stands alongside the families, the injured and their colleagues.""Everything is being done to find the perpetrators of this crime so that justice can be done in the name of the French people. We will be intractable."