Medical Assistance in Dying

Quebec is at the global forefront of medical aid in dying, with a higher proportion of people choosing the procedure in the province than anywhere else on Earth.

 Courtesy Radio-Canada

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) is asking people to contact their MPs and ask them to ensure medical assistance in dying (MAiD) is not expanded to mental disorders.

“We know a lot of people with mental illness struggle with thoughts of suicide and low self-esteem, low sense of self-worth,” said CLC campaigns manager David Cooke in a Monday video.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.