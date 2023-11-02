WATCH: Pro-Palestine activists release painted mice in UK McDonald’s three days in a row

McDonald’s Restaurants in Birmingham, UK, are under attack by pro-Palestine activists releasing hoards of mice painted in Palestine colours.

On Thursday, a masked gang all dressed in black hurled mice at staff at a Small Heath franchise while chanting “Free, free Palestine” and waving Palestine flags.

The mice were in a large, clear box and painted red, white, and green, as per the Daily Mail. One protestor stepped forward and threw it at the people working there.

The whole group clapped and cheered. They shouted “f*** Israel” and ran out of the building.