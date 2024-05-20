News

WATCH: Promo video makes Sask taxpayer money rain, renewing NDP criticisms on expensive contract nurses

An Instagram promo video on the TravelNurseCA channel by Staffing Solutions, Inc., promises big money for nurses willing to work in Saskatchewan for awhile
An Instagram promo video on the TravelNurseCA channel by Staffing Solutions, Inc., promises big money for nurses willing to work in Saskatchewan for awhileTravelNurseCA Instagram
Loading content, please wait...
Saskpoli
Everett Hindley
Vicki Mowat
Skpoli
skleg
Notorious B.I.G.
Staffing Solutions Inc.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news