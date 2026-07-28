WATCH: Protesters at Queen’s Park cite healthcare, autism supports and privatization as top Ford failures

TORONTO — Demonstrators filled the grounds at Queen’s Park over the weekend for a Fight Ford protest, one of several rallies held across Ontario.The Western Standard spoke with attendees about their biggest concerns with the Progressive Conservative government.Several pointed to underfunding of healthcare and disability supports. One parent of a young man with Down syndrome and severe autism said children still face five-year waitlists for the Ontario Autism Program, while an ongoing OPSEU strike has left some without services for nine weeks.Others criticized what they called the privatization of healthcare and education, earlier Greenbelt and Ontario Place controversies, and the rejected Billy Bishop airport expansion. Views on Premier Doug Ford’s handling of U.S. tariffs were mixed. Asked how the government could regain support, several called for the premier’s resignation.