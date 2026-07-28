News

WATCH: Protesters at Queen’s Park cite healthcare, autism supports and privatization as top Ford failures

Crowd gathers at Fight Ford rally to voice discontent with government record
Protesters waved a communist flag as they expressed their dissatisfaction with the Doug Ford government
Protesters waved a communist flag as they expressed their dissatisfaction with the Doug Ford governmentWestern Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Doug Ford
Toronto
Protest
Queens park
Fight Ford
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news