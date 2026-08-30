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WATCH: Protesters call DomCon a ‘Nazi conference’ as event proceeds in Burlington

Halton police confront masked demonstrators; Hamilton rally held same day
Far-left groups descended on the conference, clashing with police and hurling insults at attendees
Far-left groups descended on the conference, clashing with police and hurling insults at attendees@Harry_Faulkner on X
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