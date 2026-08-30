WATCH: Protesters call DomCon a ‘Nazi conference’ as event proceeds in Burlington

TORONTO — The Dominion Society of Canada held its first national conference Saturday in Burlington after Hamilton venues cancelled bookings under political and police pressure, with journalists documenting confrontations between Halton police and masked counter-protesters outside the relocated Burlington event.Tickets for DomCon 2026 had sold out at $150. Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath said city facilities would not host the event and wrote local businesses to be wary. Hamilton police said two bookings were pulled and asked the public to report any new reservation. They also told venues to “consider the impact” of the group’s “divisive and exclusionary” message. Founder Daniel Tyrie called that an abuse of power and moved the conference out of the city.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms warned Hamilton that using civic and police muscle to block a lawful meeting raises Charter issues of expression and peaceful assembly. Neither the society nor its leadership faced criminal charges.Hours before the session, the society posted that Queenston Heights Park had been “completely shutdown” on “a strange suspicion that DOMCON26 will be held there.” Co-founder Ken Jones had filmed a video at Brock’s Monument, calling the grounds “very inspiring” and saying he looked forward to seeing people Saturday. The Friends of Fort George closed the monument. Niagara Parks Police went on alert. The conference was not held there..The actual site of the conference was the Atrium Banquet and Conference Centre in Burlington. The parking lot was nearly full. Men in suits wearing society lanyards were seen outside. About 30 masked protesters stood in the lot arguing with Halton police.Owner Alexandre R. Figueiredo said Atrium did not know the group’s politics when it took the booking and does not require clients to disclose their views. “Atrium respects the rights of all citizens, including the right to protest.”Journalists caught clashes between the police and protesters. In one clip posted by Harrison Faulkner, a protester tells officers it is “a fascist far right Nazi convention” and that halls were cancelled “because obviously Nazis are bad.” In another, police chased people Faulkner said were trying to enter illegally. Masked demonstrators later shout at police, saying “I have a right to legally identify you.”Inside, a livestream showed Jones giving opening remarks and a speaker singing the national anthem before a Canadian Red Ensign. Attendees then chanted “remigration now” after a pre-recorded address from Austrian activist Martin Sellner. Sellner said Ottawa never processed his visa in time. Restore Britain spokesman Charlie Downes did get in after being detained at the Canadian border. He said that Canadian border officers asked about his group’s funding, its deportation policy, and alleged “links to neo-Nazism.".Organizers and attendees who spoke with the Western Standard said hundreds filled the hall. International activists were there and paying attention.Tyrie, a former People’s Party of Canada executive director, says the society wants an immigration pause and large-scale remigration. The group’s website describes removing five to nine million people, including temporary workers, permanent residents, and some people born in Canada to non-citizen parents. Critics, including the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, call the organization white nationalist. Tyrie denies that.The same afternoon more than 100 people gathered at Hamilton City Hall. Lyndon George of the Hamilton Anti-Racism Resource Centre told CBC that a “coordinated effort” had kept the conference out of Hamilton. West Lincoln and St. Catharines also told venues not to host.Establishment conservatism has no settled answer to the Dominion Society of Canada. The Conservative Party has hardened its immigration talk without touching remigration. The People’s Party, where Tyrie once worked, has not endorsed the conference. Critics call the society extremist, while supporters say the major parties will discuss housing and crime while refusing to name the scale of intake.