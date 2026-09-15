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WATCH: Protesters hit Carney gala, stop at police line outside AGO

Hundreds to more than 1,000 march from Nathan Phillips Square as $1-trillion summit dinner stays closed
Communist banners and an “Overthrow the Epstein class” sign on the “Many vs. The Money” march toward the AGO, Monday night in downtown Toronto.
Communist banners and an “Overthrow the Epstein class” sign on the “Many vs. The Money” march toward the AGO, Monday night in downtown Toronto.Western Standard/Geoff Knight
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