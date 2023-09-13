Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin called the case against Donald Trump a "persecution of a political rival." 

 Courtesy Censored Men/Twitter

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the prosecutions against former US president Donald Trump are good. 

“Why?” said Putin at a Tuesday event. “Because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy.” 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Russia didn't have double digit inflation . . . or high fuel & heating costs.

Russians are likely Freer today than all Canadians & many Americans . . .

Putin is correct . . . the actions of the Corrupt President Biden, the Criminal AG Garland & the FBI/CIA Cabal make the USA look like a Bananna Republic and a joke to the so-called free world.

The World is watching as Senile Joe, his puppet master Obama and the rest of the Criminal Cabal, who have taken in 10s of Millions selling out the USA.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Putin also didn’t force a deadly for profit medical injection on his own people

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This has become a backward world, when the US and Canada locks up and persecutes political rivals and “dissidents”, all the while

Saying it’s to “protect democracy”.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

What a crazy world we live in when the only politician speaking any truth anymore is Putin

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.