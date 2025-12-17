WATCH: QE2 closed after massive 80-plus vehicle pileup as winter storm worsens Alberta road conditions

A massive pileup involving more than 80 vehicles has shut down a stretch of the QE2 between Calgary and Airdrie as road conditions rapidly deteriorate across central Alberta. .Travel is not recommended by authorities as a major winter storm moves through the province.CTV News reports that RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said Calgary Police Service is diverting northbound traffic off Highway 2 out of the city..Drivers across Alberta are reporting whiteout conditions on social media, with strong winds blowing snow across highways, snow-covered roadways, and severely reduced visibility, including in and around Calgary..Police south of Red Deer are also warning motorists about hazardous driving conditions, particularly on Highway 2 south of Olds. RCMP in Didsbury and Airdrie report multiple vehicles in the ditches and extremely treacherous roads..Drivers in Airdrie have also reported collisions, icy road conditions, and a full closure of the southbound lanes.