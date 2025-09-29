WATCH: Quebec male throuple wants to be legally acknowledged as parents

An all-male throuple in Quebec is demanding to be recognized as legal parents of a 3-year-old girl they adopted. The report by CTV News says the throuple, Jonathan Bedard, Eric LeBlanc, and Justin Maheu, has been waiting seven years to adopt — but now, they do not have their parental rights recognized by Quebec.This is because Quebec only recognizes two parents.They are hoping a court case, organized by "La Coalition des familles LGBT+," which "advocates for the social and legal recognition of families that come under the umbrella of sexual and gender diversity," filed in April will change Quebec's civil code.A Quebec Superior Court Judge — Andres C. Garin — ruled the government has a year to modify the civil code to include a child having more than two parents. .The case has since been appealed, and has yet to be determined.CBC reports, Judge Garin determined Quebec's civil code, by not recognizing multi-party households, failed to recognize the Canadian Charter's equality rights for individuals.The rights referenced state: "15. (1) Every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination and, in particular, without discrimination based on race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, sex, age or mental or physical disability."."Having a maximum of two filiation links sends the message to multi-parent families and society in general that only families deemed "normal", with a maximum of two parents, represent family structures that are valid and worthy of legal recognition," the ruling read."This message reinforces and perpetuates the disadvantages experienced by those who are part of a non-traditional family."The Quebec Superior Court does not specify how Quebec's civil code should be amended. .Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.